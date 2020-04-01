Kids hunt teddy bears to ward off coronavirus woes

The teddy bear 'hunts' give kids something to look forward to while out walking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People all over the globe are putting teddy bears in their windows to help distract children during stay-at-home orders.

The trend is taking off in the Portland area, too. On Tuesday, teddy bears (and other stuffed animals) could be spotted in a Southeast Portland neighborhood.

“People just need something positive, you know? Just to bring a little joy now and again,” said Portland parent Katherine Axline. “That’s why I have been trying to work in the garden more and we also decorated our sidewalk with chalk art to just brighten peoples’ days. We can’t get together but we can still share a little piece of our creativity with each other.”

The teddy bear “hunts” give kids something to look forward to while out walking and were inspired by the 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen.