PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn in North Portland is offering to buy families lunch or dinner all week long.

They call it ‘Feed the Family.’

Each day, they will purchase between 60-75 meals from different restaurants. All you need to do is use the code ‘Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn’ and if there are meals left, they will cover your costs.

Pick up starts at 2 p.m. each day.

Tuesday’s establishment is a food cart called Fish Fusion.