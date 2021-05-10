KOIN 6 Reporter Elise Haas breaks down her second dose experience

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some people have skipped their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — it could be because they forgot or are worried about the side effects.

Knowing this, KOIN 6 News Reporter Elise Haas did a little science experiment to see if she could reduce the symptoms from the second dose.

Based on data from vaccine trials, young women were seeing stronger symptoms from their second dose than other demographics. As a young woman herself — and a self-proclaimed wellness guru — Elise figured she would be the prime candidate to see if her own health tips could hack the experience.

Some health hacks Elise did leading up to her shot included hydrating 48 hours in advance, no alcohol for the week, ate all whole foods — no processed or fast foods — for the week, along with getting plenty of sleep. After she got her second dose, she kept her arm moving and massaged the injection area. Once she got home, she popped a Tylenol and took a nap.

Spoiler alert: her methods worked! Elise woke up the next morning feeling completely fine.

Remember, everyone’s body is different and reactions can vary. However, putting in work to boost your immune system can only help! If you have any questions about the vaccine and how they work to protect you, contact your doctor.