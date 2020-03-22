Lake Oswego declares state of emergency due to virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Lake Oswego declared a state of emergency Sunday as a result of the coronavirus.

Under the state of emergency, the city will not shut water off for residents who haven’t paid their bills. The declaration also gives city leaders the flexibility to “relax or adjust enforcement of city codes” — this includes parking restrictions, among other things that could help protect the health and safety of the community.

“The declaration allows the City to adjust our operations as needed to prioritize core services,” said City Manager Martha Bennett. “We must continue to deliver water, provide fire and police services, and keep our infrastructure operating. We also need the flexibility to encourage and enable social distancing and to provide some relief to residents, businesses, and city staff.”

Continuing Coverage: the Coronavirus

Lake Oswego’s city buildings are now closed to the public under the new declaration. Facilities such as City Hall, the Water Treatment Plant, and all fire stations will no longer allow walk-in visitors. These are added to the list of public spaces the city had already closed, like the library and the community center. The city leaders said these closures are expected to last at least until April 28.

If you need to access a service in a closed building, there are still resources available online.

“These are extraordinary times in Lake Oswego,” said Mayor Kent Studebaker. “Our hearts go out to the members of our community whose lives and businesses are disrupted. At the same time, we are focused on doing everything we can to slow the spread of this virus.”

Lake Oswego’s parks, trails, playgrounds, and other areas under the purview of the Parks and Recreation Department are still open to the public.

On Mondy, the city council will meet to act on the declaration of the state of emergency.