Clackamas County declares coronavirus ‘state of emergency’

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — In what they called a “precautionary move,” Clackamas County declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus to help them prepare for any more coronavirus incidents.

Two of the 3 presumed cases of coronavirus in Oregon are in Clackamas County.

However, this state of emergency doesn’t change the status of the schools in Lake Oswego, nor is it a “public health emergency.”

That declaration would need to come from the Board of Commissioners and would let the county get additional resources from the state.

Lake Oswego school officials will keep Forest Hills Elementary closed through Wednesday so crews can do a deep clean after a school employee was diagnosed with a presumptive case of coronavirus.

Additionally, the second confirmed positive case of coronavirus is connected to the first — an adult who lives with the school employee. Oregon Health Authority officials said this second person is not in need of medical attention and remains in isolation at home.

The school employee — who is described as not having much contact with students — is currently quarantined at Kaiser Permanente’s Westside Hospital.

“Although we were advised that we don’t have to close Forest Hills, we elected to close it in an abundance of caution,” said Superintendent Dr. Lora de la Cruz.

On Sunday, 8 other people received negative results after being tested for coronavirus.

Wash. County stores hit by virus-concerned shoppers

Businesses, schools react to news of virus in Oregon

A third case was confirmed in Oregon on Monday morning, this one in Umatilla County. That person was not linked to anyone who traveled to a place where there are known cases and is being treated in Walla Walla, Washington.

The patient reportedly attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School on February 29. Officials with the Athena-West School District have since closed the gym where the patient likely contracted the virus and have ordered a deep cleaning.

In a statement, Gov. Kate Brown said, “My commitment to Oregonians is that our state agencies will be as accurate, transparent and swift as possible in conveying the information we have to the public, especially when new cases of the coronavirus are identified.”

Complete coverage: Coronavirus