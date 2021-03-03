Lake Oswego schools forced to cancel sporting activities over outbreak

District sets up contract tracing effort to contain virus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A COVID-19 outbreak within the Lake Oswego School District has forced officials to cancel several upcoming sporting events.

The district said a social gathering outside of the school on February 25 was what led to the outbreak, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday.

District officials listed five sports as being affected:

  • LO Football (All levels) — practices and games canceled this week
  • LO Baseball (All levels) — practices canceled this week
  • LO Boys Basketball (All levels) — practices canceled this week
  • LO Boys Soccer (All levels) — practices and games canceled this week
  • LO Girls Lacrosse (All levels) — practices canceled this week

Lake Oswego High School was slated to have its first football game on Friday.

The district has launched a contract tracing effort to contain the spread of the virus.

This is a developing story.

