Lake Oswego Superintendent: ‘We want to be overly cautious’

Coronavirus

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego School District’s superintendent joined AM Extra Wednesday in the wake of school-related activities being cancelled this past weekend.

The move by Dr. Lora de la Cruz was effort to minimize the risk of students and staff catching the coronavirus after an employee at Forest Hills Elementary tested positive for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Dr. de la Cruz talked in length about the work that the district staff is doing to ensure students and their families are protected from the virus.

