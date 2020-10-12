Lane County continues to see dozens of daily COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lane County continues to have dozens of daily confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases although two other counties had more cases in the Monday report from the Oregon Health Authority.

A total of 222 cases raised the cumulative count to 37,467 since the pandemic hit Oregon in March. No new deaths were recorded, and the death toll remains at 599.

Multnomah and Washington counties each had more COVID cases — 44 and 40 — than Lane’s 31. Overall, a total of 18 counties recorded cases on Monday. The other counties with recorded cases are: