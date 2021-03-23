Latest COVID data pushes Oregon past 162k cases; 2 new deaths added

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more Oregonians died from the coronavirus and 316 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were added by the Oregon Health Authority Tuesday.

The latest data pushed Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,367 and the total number of cases of the virus to 162,016.

OHA said the two victims reported Tuesday were an 85-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman — both of whom were from Coos County and had underlying medical conditions.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus in Oregon fell by seven to 109 and ICU patients dropped by two to 16, health officials said.

Oregon has now administered a total of 768,927 first and second doses of Pfizer, 746,354 first and second doses of Moderna and 32,803 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. That translates to roughly 77% of all the doses that have been delivered to Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (28), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (17), Lincoln (5), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (56) and Yamhill (6).