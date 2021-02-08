OHA records lowest COVID case count since mid-October

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Data from the Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 report revealed the tri-county region could soon embark on at least partial indoor dining again.

On Monday, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties each reported 66, 27 and 51 new cases respectively, according to OHA. If the three counties have fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the course of a two-week period, they would be downgraded from the “extreme” risk category to “high” risk. As such, businesses would be allowed to partially reopen for indoor dining as soon as Friday, February 12.

Following Monday’s report, all three counties were still under the 200 limit within a two-week frame.

Governor Brown’s office told KOIN 6 they are revisiting the numbers for accuracy and they will be making an announcement on Tuesday to take effect Friday. They said we can expect many counties to change risk categories.

OHA logged 305 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus and added one new death — a 67-year-old Lane County woman with unknown prior medical conditions. Monday’s case count was the lowest since October 19’s 266, OHA said.

To date, Oregon has tallied 147,419 cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 2,024.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered close to 80% of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA. Of the 734,950 doses of the vaccine delivered to Oregon, 572,400 first and second doses have been administered.

Hospitalizations

OHA reported the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped from 230 to 221 Monday. Additionally, two more ICU beds were filled.

Daily totals

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (27), Columbia (3), Coos (15), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (11), Jackson (8), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Marion (27), Multnomah (66), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (51) and Yamhill (17).