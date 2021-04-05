Lawmakers to OHA: Release COVID ‘breakthrough’ case count

Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How many “breakthrough” COVID cases are there in Oregon, that is, vaccinated people who contract the coronavirus?

Oregon lawmakers are asking why the Oregon Health Authority is not revealing certain information and now 2 Portland state legislators have a bill that would make OHA answer that question and others.

Senate Bill 719, which comes up for discussion later this week in Salem, would require OHA to release information from disease investigations unless the information would likely lead to identifying individual people.

OHA officials cited a privacy issue in refusing to release Oregon numbers on breakthrough cases, but they now say they are working to get those numbers.

The bill is co-sponsored by State Sen. Michael Dembrow and State Rep. Karin Power.

On Monday, Dembrow told KOIN 6 News the state agenecy needs to be more transparent, especially with COVID information.

“This pandemic has really revealed the public’s hunger for information about the disease, how it’s spreading, where the danger is,” Dembrow said. “We need to know how to act, how to make rational decisions about their safety and their family’s safety.”

At least a dozen states, including Washington and Idaho, provide numbers of breakthrough cases. Each state is reporting nearly 100 cases so far — which the Washington State Department of Health said is about .01% of vaccinated people in the state.

But knowing about these cases helps people understand the vaccine is not 100% effective. People still need to take precautions even after being fully vaccinated.