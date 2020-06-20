Layoffs climb in Washington aviation industry amid pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Job losses in Washington state’s aviation sector are increasing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Seattle Times reports Swissport, which provides ground handling and fueling services for airlines, is laying off almost 300 workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with 131 labeled as permanent.

Toray Composites America announced 146 layoffs at its Frederickson plant near Tacoma, which has a workforce of roughly 600.

The company supplies Boeing with the carbon fiber material for its composite airplane structures on the 787 and 777. Boeing plans to cut almost 10,000 jobs. While some of those cuts will be achieved through voluntary buyouts and retirements, the jet maker has issued July 31 layoff notices to 5,798 workers.