Legacy Health official cites concerns over staffing shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health care professionals are begging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, warning that hospitals are already near full capacity.

Hospitals both locally and nationally are short on nurses and medical staff. After two years of battling COVID, many are saying they are burned out.

That is putting a limit on the number of patients a hospital can receive.

“We have beds and we don’t necessarily have the staff with the current models to adequately care for patients that are in those beds,” said Dr. Seth Podolsky from Legacy Health. “And this is not just Legacy Health, but it’s health systems in the region and nationally.”

Experts say hospitals are seeing a higher number of nurses who are getting sick.

Health officials advise the best things to do to help is mask up, social distance and get fully vaccinated.