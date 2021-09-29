Legacy Health worker denied religious exemption from vaccine

Leah Peterson said she will choose to be fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some Legacy Health employees are just days away from being put on unpaid leave following their denial for religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Leah Peterson is one such health care worker.

She works directly with patients at Legacy Silverton Medical Center as a sonographer, performing ultrasounds. Her husband is also in healthcare but works for a different employer — the Samaritan Health system.

Peterson said they submitted identical letters citing their religious beliefs for why they don’t want the vaccine — and requested an exemption from the vaccine mandate.

His healthcare employer approved the exemption within a week, while Legacy Health denied her request 30 days later.

“Having no reasoning as to why it was denied definitely puts you in a spot of questioning the system who denied as to what they did for the last month,” Peterson told KOIN 6 News. “Was the letter even read? How could you not respond on a personal level to say, what, what was wrong?”

She received the denial on Monday and is left wondering if there’s a way she could clear up the issue. Now, she has until Friday to either get vaccinated or be put on unpaid leave.

Without an exemption, she will either be fired or have to leave willingly by Oct. 19.

She said she will choose to be fired.

This comes as Legacy Health is temporarily closing four urgent care clinics starting tomorrow for the foreseeable future. Those locations are in West Linn, the Pearl District in Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego and Camas.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Legacy Health officials said:

“Our focus this week is to support employees who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccination to comply with the state requirements in Oregon and Washington and to protect the safety of our people, our patients and our communities.

“Legacy has completed a thorough review of all employee requests for medical or religious exceptions and has shared decisions with nearly all employees who requested an exception.

“Legacy’s number one priority is patient and employee safety. In anticipation of the potential impact to our staffing, Legacy has developed a series of contingency plans across all of our facilities to minimize the effect on patient care.”