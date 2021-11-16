Less than 20% of Ore. kid’s vax supply administered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After recent CDC approval for Pfizer’s children COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-to-11, some parents are still struggling to find appointments for their children.

Several Portland-area clinics organized by school districts and medical providers have run out of kid’s doses before everyone there could get a shot for their children.

According to the state’s website, Oregon has received 174,000 kid doses.

However, only 33,000 doses have been administered as of Monday – less than 20% of the state’s supply.

KOIN 6 News asked White House Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair if other states are facing similar access issues.

“I have not been hearing specific stories about lack of access or difficulty accessing the vaccine. I am happy to follow up with the Portland folks,” Choucair said.



Choucair noted there is plenty of vaccine doses available in the federal supply.

More vaccine clinics are planned for this week in the metro-area.