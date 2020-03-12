Life after quarantine: ‘It’s super good to be home’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Forest Grove couple who spent weeks overseas due to a coronavirus quarantine is finally back home.
“It’s been a really long time,” said Kent Frasure on Wednesday. “It’s super good to be home.”
Kent and Rebecca Frasure were on a cruise ship when the outbreak began. Rebecca tested positive and was removed from the ship and treated at a Japanese hospital for weeks. She had to wait for two negative tests in a row before she was allowed to leave.
Kent was also in the hospital for a short period of time but he never tested positive for the virus.
The couple flew home on Tuesday. They told KOIN 6 News they plan to go on future cruises, saying the cruise line wasn’t at fault for the outbreak.
