Life coach Keri Murphy suggests embracing this time

Coronavirus
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the Great Recession, Keri Murphy started her own business, Inspired Living. The life coach said we shouldn’t be scared of what’s happening in this pandemic but instead be open to possibilities.

Keri Murphy joined AM Extra to share some tips and tricks to balance it all — husband, kids, running a business online, dealing the with quarantine and more.

More information: Inspired Living

