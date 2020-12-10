‘Lifeline’ benefits soon to expire without backup plan in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several benefit programs for the unemployed are scheduled to end within days, leaving scores of families without incomes.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will both expire on December 26. But Capitol Hill has not yet made a move to extend what many consider to be lifelines, despite COVID-19 cases increasing at a faster rate than ever.

Joe B. is a personal trainer and lost the bulk of his income when gyms closed for a second time in Oregon. He’s been receiving PUA benefits but is among those who will soon be cut off.

“It’s important as a lifeline to people personally but it’s also important to understand that it’s a lifeline for the economy in general,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Joy Schmeig is in a similar situation. She works as a travel agent and said she only gets paid after people take their trips — so PUA has helped keep her afloat.

“It’s really concerning and kind of scary,” she said. “But I am cautiously optimistic they’re going to get their act together because there are a lot of us in this same boat and it’s through no fault of our own that the bottom dropped out of travel.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has called on Congress to take action. Barring that, Inslee said the state is prepared to extend PUA benefits beyond Christmas. But there are no similar backup plans currently in motion in Oregon. Oregon Employment Department Acting Director David Gerstenfeld explained the OED cannot extend benefit programs without state or federal legislation.

Even if Congress passed a bill tomorrow, the OED said it could take weeks to implement even the simplest of extension programs. This means there would undoubtedly be a gap in benefit coverage for people when the current programs end.

The office of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shared the following statement:

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Brown has been committed to ensuring Oregonians receive the benefits to which they’re owed and entitled—Oregon families are counting on these benefits. The Governor is calling on Congress to put aside political differences and deliver on a coronavirus relief package, including an extension of the weekly $600 benefit through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Compensation program, as well as an extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

“At the state level, any extension of existing UI benefit programs would require legislation, which may not be feasible in the short timeframe we have. And with 70,000 Oregonians losing unemployment benefits at the end of the year without Congressional action, Governor Brown has asked state agencies to identify what kind of a bridge we can offer Oregonians to provide support.”