Light traffic in pandemic doesn’t mean ‘pedal to the metal’

Law enforcement around the area see a spike in speeding, reckless driving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the “stay home” order fully in effect, traffic in the Portland metro continues to be light. So drivers are taking advantage of the lack of traffic and recklessly speeding at an alarming rate.

That’s what the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division is reporting. They’ve noticed drivers’ behavior since the pandemic began, which causes them great concern for others on the road.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture of speeding and reckless driving violations they handed out over 2 recent Saturdays. Not only is it dangerous, it’s expensive: One driver cited for going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone faces a fine of $1150.

All of these citations were issued over the past 2 Saturday nights on I5. PLEASE slow down. Speed and impaired driving are the top two causes of traffic fatalities in our state. #COVID19 #CrimeIsStillBanned #CoronaVirus #StayHomeSaveLives #WeAreHereNW #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tjhxYrPLw3 — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) April 6, 2020

Beaverton police have also seen some egregious examples of reckless driving. One drive was caught speeding at 134 mph.

Despite the pandemic, police departments are fully staffed with road patrols.

