‘Like vacation’: Shoppers venture out as Clackamas County reopens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses in Clackamas County started reopening on Saturday, and customers started returning to their favorite retail shops.

It’s the first county in the tri-county metro area to get the governor’s approval to reopen. Governor Kate Brown’s office approved Clackamas County for Phase I of reopening on Friday.

There may have been a few lines due to social distancing inside the stores at the Clackamas Promenade, but shoppers said it wasn’t too bad of a wait Saturday afternoon. They shared their experiences as they stood outside a Hobby Lobby.

“There are lines, of course, because they are limiting the number of people inside, which I think is a good idea, but the line here is moving quickly,” said Danell Bjornson.

“I feel like the line aren’t as bad as I thought it would be,” said another shopper.

Two women were out shopping at Hobby Lobby for supplies in order to make tie-dye, while Bjornson said she was there to get supplies to make t-shirts for an upcoming virtual walk for the National Association for Mental Illness.

Bjornson said she believed that social distancing—maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another and wearing masks—was important so that the county doesn’t backslide and get forced into another lockdown. She said she was happy to be out of the house after weeks of being at home.

“As a mom of two young kids, this is like vacation being outside the home for a little bit,” said Bjornson.

Shoppers are lined up outside a store in the Clackamas Promenade for the first weekend of reopening under Phase I. May 23, 2020 (KOIN)

In Phase I of the governor’s plan to reopen the state, gatherings of 25 people are allowed with social distancing measures in place. Bars, restaurants, gyms, malls, and other personal services will be allowed to open up. For businesses ready to open their doors to customers this weekend, guidelines on how to do so safely are available online.