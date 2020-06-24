Lincoln County exempts POC from mandatory mask policy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lincoln County is gaining national attention for exempting people of color from its mandatory face mask policy in an effort to ease worries over racial profiling.

This comes after Governor Kate Brown announced a mandatory face mask policy for some counties, including Lincoln County. The county posted the face mask directive on its website with general guidelines and listed exemptions.

One of those exceptions is for “People of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public.”

The directive also says the mandate is self-executed and that no one is allowed to intimidate or harass individuals who do not adhere to it.

This mask policy comes amid national tension concerning systemic racism and police brutality. Some worry that wearing masks could put POC at a higher risk for racial profiling.

Brown empowers businesses to refuse entry for no face covering

There is no such exemption for POC in Multnomah County, but the county does address the concern on its website.

“Violence and discrimination are a daily experience for people who are Black, Indigenous and people of color. Racism and racist reactions to Black, indigenous, and people of color wearing face coverings is a reality. And yet we know face coverings can help people stay healthy and save lives. Multnomah County does not tolerate discrimination or violence toward individuals because of their race, ethnicity or identity.”

Face coverings will be required while in indoor public spaces for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln counties beginning Wednesday. Face coverings are not required while eating at restaurants. Children under 12 are exempt as well as those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing them.