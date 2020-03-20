Liquor store takes plastic measures in coronavirus fight

Cedar Mill Liquor Store says it just wants to protect its employees and customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Customers at Cedar Mill Liquor Store are finding themselves in a plastic-wrapped shopping environment.

The business put up industrial plastic sheeting throughout the interior, keeping shoppers from accessing most of the store. Instead, customers tell the cashier what they want through a cutout in the plastic and an employee will bring it up for them.

Staff members — some of whom are choosing to wear face masks — said they just want to protect their patrons.