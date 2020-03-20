Liquor store takes plastic measures in coronavirus fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Customers at Cedar Mill Liquor Store are finding themselves in a plastic-wrapped shopping environment.
The business put up industrial plastic sheeting throughout the interior, keeping shoppers from accessing most of the store. Instead, customers tell the cashier what they want through a cutout in the plastic and an employee will bring it up for them.
Staff members — some of whom are choosing to wear face masks — said they just want to protect their patrons.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.