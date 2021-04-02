LIST: Where and how to get a COVID vaccine in the metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Not sure where to get your COVID vaccine?

In both Oregon and Washington, there are a number of vaccine clinics as well as pharmacies administering doses. You can check your eligibility below.

Vaccine clinics

Portland International Airport: Drive-thru at the Red Economy Lot in collaboration between the Port of Portland, Oregon Health & Sciences University, and the Red Cross. By appointment only – schedule here. Vaccine appointments for this site are currently released on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., and go quickly. Use the tool at that time for the best chance of getting an appointment.

Hillsboro Stadium: Drive-through site. By appointment only – schedule here. Vaccine appointments for this site are currently released on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., and go quickly. Use the tool at that time for the best chance of getting an appointment.

OHSU Primary Care Clinic in Scappoose: Indoor site. By appointment only – schedule here. Vaccine appointments for this site are currently released on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., and go quickly. Use the tool at that time for the best chance of getting an appointment.

Oregon Convention Center: In order to be called for an open slot, you must register with the state by making a Get Vaccinated Oregon account. You’ll then get notified when you become eligible and help you schedule an appointment.

Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem: If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment here.

Portland, Vancouver VA: Veterans can call the enrollment office at 503.273.5069 for more information or click this link. If you are a veteran who has never utilized the VA before but are interested in getting vaccinated, you can register with your local VA online and be put on the list. It requires a digital copy or photo of veterans’ military service records, such as a DD-214.

Clark County Fairgrounds: By appointment only for those who are eligible. Click here to make an appointment at Ridgefield or call 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

Pharmacies

You can make an appointment at these pharmacies. Appointment availability varies and it is recommended to try again at a different time of day if you don’t see any slots.

Oregon’s current vaccine eligibility requirements

In Washington, everyone 16 and older will be eligible on April 15. Until then, Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 are now open.

Call 211 if you have more questions. You can also contact your doctor – however, hospitals have asked not to call them about vaccine eligibility.