LIST: Portland area museums, attractions closed amid coronavirus response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The list of closures for museums, attractions and other institutions around the Portland metro area and across Oregon continues to grow amid the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Oregon authorities have limited the number of people allowed to gather in an area, and places have begun to close as a response to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Here’s a list of what’s been closed down so far:

Portland

Oregon Zoo

Indoor exhibits and areas, along with high-touch point areas, are closed until April 8. Spring Break Day Camps and events scheduled through April 8, including keeper talks, are also canceled. The zoo said all of its animals are doing well.

OMSI

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — OMSI — will be closed through March 31.

Complete Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

While the museum will remain closed to the public, administrative staff and customer service will still be accessible by email (info@omsi.edu) and phone (503.797.4000). For more information and public health resources, please visit www.omsi.edu/covid-19

Portland Art Museum

The Portland Art Museum and Northwest Film Center will be closed until March 31. All public programs, tours, field trips, films (including all films and programming for the remainder of the Portland International Film Festival at the Whitsell Auditorium and at partner venues), classes, events, and rental events have already been canceled until April 8. More information here.

Oregon Historical Society

The Oregon Historical Society will be closed through March 30. OHS has canceled or postponed all public programs through April 12, 2020 as well as canceled school tours and suspended its traveling trunk program through April 17. Library services, including research inquiries and photo and film reproductions, will also be paused during this period.

Powell’s Books

Powell’s has closed all of its physical store locations for the rest of the month.

“Because at this time we feel that we cannot honor the social distancing guidelines presented by the CDC, we have decided that it is important for us to close our five Portland-area stores, effective immediately,” according to a statement. Customers can still go to powells.com to order online.

Oregon

Oregon Coast Aquarium

“We otterly appreciate everyone’s patience in these trying times,” said the Oregon Coast Aquarium in a Facebook post on Friday that declared the closure of its facilities. The aquarium will be closed for two weeks, starting on Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m. Any events scheduled during this two-week period are also canceled. The Oregon Coast Aquarium referred its customers to their website for further updates.

Mount Hood Meadows

Mount Hood Meadows has suspended operations until at least Sunday, March 22. “As much as we want to continue to run lifts and provide quality mountain recreational experiences, we have concluded that suspending operations at this time is the prudent course of action,” the resort company said in a statement.

Timberline

Timberline’s slopes are closed through Sunday, March 22. Its hotel, including its dining establishments, will remain open; however, anyone with flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home and reschedule their visit.

Mount Bachelor

The resort at Mount Bachelor says all resort operations, including uphill travel, will end starting March 15, and will last through Sunday, March 22.