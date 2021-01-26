LIST: Vaccine clinics in Portland, Vancouver areas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vaccinations clinics are opening up around the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. Here is a list of them and how to book an appointment.

For Oregon, check your eligibility here, and for Washington, check here. You can also contact your doctor – however, hospitals have asked not to call them about vaccine eligibility.

Vaccine clinics

Portland International Airport: Drive-thru vaccine center for people with disabilities and their caregivers. It’s at the Red Economy Lot in collaboration between the Port of Portland, Oregon Health & Sciences University, and the Red Cross. By appointment only, for those in the Phase 1a group.

Oregon Convention Center: Kaiser Permanente, OHSU, Providence and Legacy Health have joined forces for a mass vaccination clinic for those eligible.

Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem: Anyone in Phase 1a can receive a vaccination at the state fairgrounds, but educators must live or work in Marion County, or work for the Salem-Keizer School District, in order to receive a vaccination at the state fairgrounds. Must show ID.

Portland, Vancouver VA: Veterans can call the enrollment office at 503.273.5069 for more information or click this link. If you are a veteran who has never utilized the VA before but are interested in getting vaccinated, you can register with your local VA online and be put on the list. It requires a digital copy or photo of veterans’ military service records, such as a DD-214.

Clark County Fairgrounds: By appointment only for those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under Washington’s Phase 1a or 1b-1. Open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to make an appointment at Ridgefield or call 1-800-525-0127, then press #.