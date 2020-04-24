Loan program has shoe shop on ‘emotional roller coaster’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A small business owner in Hillsboro hopes more federal funds will soon be available to help mom-and-pop shops weather out the coronavirus storm.

Jon Gimre runs Gimre’s Shoes, which has been a part of the community since 1892. He already has the latest line from Birkenstock on his shelves awaiting customers. He said April is usually the month when spring sales take off.

But the state-ordered closure has derailed his business.

Jon Gimre, owner of Gimre’s Shoes in Hillsboro, April 23, 2020. (KOIN)

“I’ve got all the bills to show for all the merchandise that we’ve gotten in but at the same time we don’t have any of the revenue coming in the door which is really hard,” Gimre said.

The federal government’s $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help ease the economic burden brought on by the pandemic but the funds ran out in less than two weeks, leaving many small businesses in the lurch even though they submitted applications.

Gimre is among those still hoping for a federal loan. He learned the money had already dried up by the time he applied.

“When they first announced it my reaction was ‘Wow, that’s great, I think it’s a great opportunity,’” he said. “It’s been a very emotional roller coaster that we’ve been on with this loan process.”

Gimre's Shoes in Hillsboro is working to get shoes & accessories to customers through curbside pickup & delivery. Owner Jon Gimre says they have merchandise to go through the spring season, but no customers in the door. #koin6news #coronavirus #COVID #PDX #StayConnected #shopping pic.twitter.com/gQXIk52edY — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) April 24, 2020

Gimre said his application is still pending. Congress approved another $310 billion this week to replenish the emergency loan program.

“They say the paperwork is fine, it’s all in order and as soon as the funding opens up it will be submitted,” he said. “The question is are there going to be so many we slip through the cracks?”

For now, it’s a waiting game. In the meantime, Gimre is working on ways to get his shoes to customers. He said his manager, Kelly, has also been making deliveries in the Hillsboro area. Between the deliveries and some curbside pick-ups, Gimre said they’ve been able to keep the lights on but they need more sales in order to cover merchandise costs.

“We have to figure out how to make that work and it’s tough to go through that,” he said.

Everything at Gimre’s Shoes is currently 20% off and available for curbside pick-up or delivery. Customers can browse the online catalog and call in an order at 503.640.5866 or email hillsboro@gimres.com.