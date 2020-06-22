Local apparel company launches ‘Million-Dollar Mask Challenge’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland apparel company is raising the stakes in an effort to get more protective face masks to people who need them.

Dhvani is launching what it’s calling the Million-Dollar Mask Challenge. As the maker of everything from sustainable leggings, yoga pants, jogging bras and other sports apparel, Dhvani has already given away lots of free 100% cotton face masks. Now it’s upping the ante.

Giving away masks is not a sustainable business model — so Avi Brown, co-founder of Dhvani, says he’s looking for someone who wants to buy a mask for $1 million dollars.

“If you’re a billionaire, a rock star or a professional athlete if you have the means — please step up and buy this same mask that we’re giving away for free for $1 million,” Brown said. “One hundred percent of that money will go to our non-profit Dhvani Cares — and that will be used to give away free masks to hundreds of thousands of people.”

Brown said it will be a way to help offset some costs associated with Dhvani mask giveaways that have been going on since the pandemic began. It is a local business putting its muscle to work in the area is has expertise in to stop the spread of the virus.

“The science is in — masks work. They don’t necessarily work perfectly, but we know that they work to stop the spread.” Brown said. “We have the data and we have the resources to make and give away masks, so all we are asking for now is donations.”