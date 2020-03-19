KOIN to host Q&A with health officials on coronavirus

1  of  2
by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here at KOIN 6, we know a lot of people have questions about the coronavirus pandemic — so we’re bringing in some experts.

Join us on KOIN 6 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday when we talk with Clark County Deputy Health Officer Doctor Steve Krager and Tri-County Regional Lead Health Officer Doctor Jennifer Vines. They’ll be taking your questions live for a full hour.

Watch the live Q and A on air or online! Submit any questions here on our Facebook page.

