Local health officials to give guidance on masks, COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all Americans should wear masks when out in public, local public health officers plan to hold a briefing at 6 p.m. Friday to go over this recommendation.
The press conference on federal guidance and regional health recommendations will be hosted by Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, Dr. Sarah Present, Clackamas County Health Officer, and Dr. Christina Baumann, Washington County Health Officer.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
