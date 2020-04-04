Local health officials to give guidance on masks, COVID-19

Grocery shopper wearing a mask at a Fred Meyer store in NE Portland during the coronavirus pandemic, April 1, 2020 (KOIN)

The briefing is expected to start at 6 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all Americans should wear masks when out in public, local public health officers plan to hold a briefing at 6 p.m. Friday to go over this recommendation.

The press conference on federal guidance and regional health recommendations will be hosted by Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, Dr. Sarah Present, Clackamas County Health Officer, and Dr. Christina Baumann, Washington County Health Officer.

