Local mayors call for statewide stay-at-home order

Metropolitan Mayors Consortium proposed 5 guidelines to be included in the order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mayors of the Portland Metro Area have collectively called for a statewide “Stay at Home” order from Governor Kate Brown in a letter published Saturday.

According to Shane Bemis, Gresham mayor and chair of the Metropolitan Mayors Consortium, the region’s 25 mayors gathered on a conference call Saturday morning to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak. During that call, an “overwhelming majority” agreed that a statewide “Stay at Home” order was needed.

The MMC devised a letter to the governor, imploring her that immediate action was needed in order to “help protect Oregonians from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The letter also included five specific guidelines that regional mayors agreed should be in the “Stay at Home” order.

“Collectively, the region’s mayors are doing everything in our power to protect the health, safety and livelihood of more than 1.7 million Oregonians. Republican or Democrat, big city or small, we are in clear agreement. The time for action is now. Delaying this order puts our residents, our first responders and our healthcare system at extreme risk,” said Bemis in a written statement.

While the letter called for a statewide order to help ensure social distancing, the address did not make any mention of Brown’s newest campaign announced Friday evening: “Stay home, stay healthy.”

