Local religious houses stay closed despite ‘essential’ declaration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration was declaring houses of worship as essential services. He said that the declaration would allow them to reopen in spite of local stay-home orders.

KOIN 6 News spoke to local religious leaders to see if this order changes things for them. So far, two have said no, they are going to opt to remain closed in the name of safety for their members and for the community. The senior minister at First Unitarian Church in Portland and a spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community both said they are keeping their doors closed for the time being.

Senior Minister Reverand Bill Sinkford of First Unitarian. May 24, 2020 (KOIN)

Harris Zafar said it’s been difficult for members to hold off on getting together for the holy month of Ramadan and to find new ways to connect virtually. Senior Minister Reverand Bill Sinkford said it comes down to the “duty of care.”

“I have a duty of care, the church has a duty of care to our members—many of whom are in vulnerable categories either by virtue of their age or their physical condition,” said Sinkford. “And it would be irresponsible in the highest degree to invite them into a situation that would be high-risk to them.”

Harris Zafar, spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. May 24, 2020 (KOIN)

“I don’t believe this is a religious freedom issue though—no one is stopping us from praying,” said Zafar. “So, if we are out of an abundance of caution, even if it’s over precaution, but if the spirit is good there, the intention is good, then I think that those prayers that are done with that intention might even carry more weight in the sight of God because you’re sacrificing what you want while you are still praying to your Creator and you are doing it for a greater purpose.”

Trump has threatened to override the governor’s executive order. Ten churches in Oregon have filed a lawsuit against Governor Kate Brown that claimed the governor could only shut the state down for 28 days without legislative approval. A Baker County judge tossed out the restrictions, however, the Oregon Supreme Court later told the judge to vacate his ruling or present an additional argument of why it should stay.