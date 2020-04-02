Oregon, Washington record-setting unemployment skyrockets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s and Washington’s initial claims for unemployment benefits have continued to skyrocket, shattering previous records in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Oregon numbers

The Oregon Employment Department received 92,700 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits for the week of March 22. That’s a 21% increase from the previous record — which was set during the week of March 15 when they saw 76,500 claims. OED received 4,900 initial claim filings during the week of March 8.

Notably, the greatest number of those initial claims for unemployment benefits came from those in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes hotels and restaurants. That number comes in at a hefty 15,500 claims.

The counties with the most amount of claims were Multnomah with 10,900, Washington with 5,300 and and Lane 4,200. However, the counties with the steepest percentage increases were Harney and Tillamook.

Due to the increased level of demand, OED has doubled the amount of employees working the claims. The department also suggests using their online platform in order to lower wait times over the phone.

These latest numbers out of Oregon came on the same day as the Labor Department released its updated numbers that broke a record of their own — with 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment aid in the last week. Combined with last week’s report that 3.3 million people sought unemployment aid two weeks ago, that brings the total number of layoffs in the U.S. to a whopping 10 million.

Washington unemployment jumps 834%

Washington numbers

Washington continued to see record numbers, as well.

According to the Employment Security Department, new claims for unemployment benefits catapult to a record of 181,975 during the week of March 22. That is a 3,513% increase from last year, and a 41% increase since the previous week.

According to ESD, including the ongoing weekly claims that were filed, the department saw around 350,000 claims come into its claims center over the last week. ESD says this is seven times the peak week during the 2008/2009 recession — when they saw 26,075 weekly claims.

A graph showing the number of unemployment claims in Washington state at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, April 2, 2020 (State of Washington)

