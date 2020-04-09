Washington, Oregon unemployment continues to rise with record numbers

Over the last three weeks, the OED received 269,900 initial claims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Continuing the record-breaking pattern they’ve seen over the last three weeks, both Oregon and Washington have seen historic unemployment numbers for the week of March 29.

The Oregon Employment Department received 100,700 initial claims during the week of March 29, while Washington’s Employment Security Department saw 170,063 initial claims filed.

As Oregonians and Washingtonians lose their jobs at an alarming rate due to COVID-19, the claims for benefits have skyrocketed and show no signs of slowing down. Over the last three weeks, the OED received 269,900 initial claims for unemployment benefits while the ESD saw a total of 481,000 initial claims.

These numbers have shattered previous unemployment records. During the Great Recession, net job losses in Oregon totaled 147,800. The department has also processed more claims in this first quarter of 2020 than in the entirety of 2019. Over in Washington, the number of initial claims filed was seven times more than the peak week during the 2008/2009 recession.

According to OED, they have more than quadrupled the size of its staff dedicated to processing those claims. The agency also re-designed its COVID-19 page, expanding its resource guides for those filing claims. OED also expanded its phone hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, but say that it is still critically important that anyone who can file online does so.

Even with its efforts to expedite the process, OED says the average phone wait time is 106 minutes.

