Washington unemployment claims down 65% from previous week

ESD has paid out nearly $4.7B in benefits since the beginning of the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Initial unemployment claims in Washington went down 65% from the previous week, the Employment Security Department announced on Thursday.

From May 17-23, the state saw 48,445 initial claims and 1,497,591 total claims. The ESD says they believe the significant decrease is partially due to fraud prevention measures enacted over the last two weeks.

According to ESD, the department paid out more than $494.5 million for 424,995 individual claims. The health care, retail and food service industries lead the pack in total claims, respectively.

Since the week ending with March 7 back when job losses due to COVID-19 first began, a total of 1,996,257 initial claims have been filed in Washington. ESD said they have paid out nearly $4.7 billion in benefits since then.

41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow

Also on Thursday, the United States Department of Labor announced the latest national unemployment numbers. With more than 2.1 million claims filed last week, about 41 million people have now applied for aid since the virus outbreak intensified in March. However, they say not all of them are still unemployed.