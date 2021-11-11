Long line or no line: COVID shots for kids in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The vaccine hunt is underway for families looking to get their kids a COVID shot. Organizations like the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center are holding several clinics each week in the area communities.

Depending on the location, there is either a very long line or no line at all. There was a huge line on the Tektronix campus Thursday at a clinic put on by the Oregon Health Authority, but at Virginia Garcia — also in Beaverton — there was no line for much of the day.

They’re having mobile clinics in several location and providing vaccine at school-based health centers. Their clinics are posted on the Washington County website throughout the week.

On Friday, Virginia Garcia is partnering with Washington County for a large community vaccine clinic at the Aloha Huber Park School in Beaverton from 2-6 p.m.