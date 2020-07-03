Longview July 4 event set to go – without Lee Greenwood

Larry Wood of Longview is organizing a July 4 celebration with Lee Greenwood even though the City of Longview denied his permit, July 1, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The organizers of a 4th of July event in Longview still plan to hold it — but country singer Lee Greenwood will not be there.

Larry Wood of ‘We The People’ planned to put on the event with the singer of “Proud to be an American” and hoped to get 10,000 people at Lake Sacajawea. But the city of Longview denied the permits for the stage.

Wood said the event will still begin around 10 a.m. and wrap up around 5:30 p.m. He plans a kids parade, some games and crafts, paddleboard races and a talent show. At 4 p.m., he said there will be a 90-minute program called “Salute America.”

He also said he doesn’t want any issues with the police, so if they come to stop the event, he and the other organizers will be peaceful.

Greenwood’s publicist shared the following statement with KOIN 6 News:

“Mr. Greenwood respects the 1st amendment right for free speech and peaceable assembly. He also respects the CDC’s recommended reopening guidelines on a state-by-state basis as well as the Cowlitz County Health (Longview, Wash.) and Washington State COVID-19 health directives. That said, Greenwood’s July 4th performance has been postponed.”