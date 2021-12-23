Looking for a vaccine? Beaverton walk-in clinic offers shots

Washington County’s mobile vaccine team administered COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to community members at a walk-in clinic Thursday at the Beaverton Hoop YMCA. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the omicron variant continues to spread across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, Washington County’s mobile vaccine team administered COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to community members at a walk-in clinic Thursday at the Beaverton Hoop YMCA.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was one of several the county’s health department made open to the public — for free and with no appointments needed.

Officials encouraged those unable to find appointments at major retailers to consider county and state clinics as they often have openings. Around noon, the clinic in Beaverton had no line.

Boosters as well as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were offered at the walk-in clinic and a similar one held Wednesday at James Templeton Elementary in Tigard.

Looking for a Covid vaccine? This vaccine clinic at the Beaverton Hoop YMCA is taking walk-ins until 4 and there’s no line right now! pic.twitter.com/BDTr2FWjwK — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) December 23, 2021

Washington County’s mobile vaccine team holds clinics across the community five days per week, officials said, but not all of its events are open to the public. Here is a list of the ones that are.

The county’s clinics are designed to dole out about 250 vaccines a day, and officials said they’re working to increase that output to 400. More information on Washington County’s vaccine clinics can be found here.

All Oregonians aged 5 and older are eligible for the vaccine; however, at Washington County-sponsored vaccine events, anyone 14 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent, a guardian or an adult designated by the parent or guardian, according to the county’s website.

The Oregon Health Authority is also holding multiple mass vaccination clinics across the state, set up to administer around 1,000 vaccines per day. Many OHA vaccine sites are closed during Christmas Eve and Christmas. Times, days, locations and more information on those clinics can be found here.