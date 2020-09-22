Malheur man, 41, dies from COVID; 328 new cases recorded

More than half of the new cases came from 4 counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-five of Oregon’s 36 counties recorded new confirmed/presumpitve cases of COVID-19 in the Tuesday report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The 328 new cases raise the cumulative total to 31,313 since the pandemic began in March. Another 3 people died, raising the overall total to 532.

Two of those who died are from Malheur County. A 41-year-old man tested positive September 15 and died 5 days later. He had underlying health conditions, but a 64-year-old woman did not. She tested positive September 1 and died Sunday at a medical center in Boise.

The other death is a 73-year-old man in Marion County who died Sunday, 10 days after testing positive. He also had underlying health conditions.

Of the 328 new cases, more than half (171) came from Multnomah, Washington, Marion and Clackamas counties (in that order.)

The other counties recording cases are Benton (6), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Hood River (1), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (10), Malheur (14), Polk (9), Umatilla (3), Wasco (25) and Yamhill (6).

These are the most cases Oregon has recorded on a single day in more than a week. It comes on the day when the US death toll topped 200,000, with nearly 6.9 million cases recorded nationwide since the outbreak began.