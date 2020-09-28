Man dies in fire at Vancouver motel being used as virus site

The name of the victim has not yet been released

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 32-year-old man was killed in a fire Saturday at a former east Vancouver motel that is being used as a quarantine and isolation site for people exposed to COVID-19, as well as a temporary homeless shelter.

The Columbian reports the name of the victim has not yet been released. The fire remains under investigation, according to Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli.

Vancouver Fire Department spokesperson Joe Hudson said firefighters were dispatched at 1:42 a.m. for a commercial structure fire. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found flames coming from one room.

Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli says two people had been in the fire-affected room and that the other person was uninjured.