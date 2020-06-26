Mandatory mask requirement goes into effect for Washington

Officials say do not call police if you see someone without a mask

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday, wearing a mask is a must in Washington state.

A statewide public health order is requiring people in the state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings. A separate proclamation requires even more stringent requirements on Yakima County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus.

In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business — either indoors or outdoors — without first donning a mask.

This mandate goes for indoors and outdoors if you cannot socially distance. However, state and local police tell us it is not their job to arrest people for not wearing a mask. But — they will step in if a customer refuses to wear a face-covering inside a business and the business wants them out.

Health officials tell us you should not call police if you see someone without a mask, as some people have pre-existing health reasons that may prevent them from wearing one.