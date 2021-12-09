Despite approval, many Oregon teens not yet eligible for booster

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ruled Thursday that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

However, high demand for the jab means it may take a bit of work to find an appointment.

Many adults are trying to get booster shots right now, and parents are still trying to get kids ages 5 to 11 their first shot, which was just approved for them last month.

And many teens may not yet be eligible — the booster is not recommended until six months after the second shot. The earliest Oregon teens could have gotten their second-shot is mid-May.

Virus experts say the booster is worth getting.

Walk in clinics may be parents’ best bet if they are looking to have their 16- or 17-year-old vaccinated with a booster.