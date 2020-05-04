Many Washington parks to re-open, but not beaches, gorge

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — More than 100 parks, trails, and boating sites will re-open Tuesday in Washington state as some coronavirus restrictions are eased, but many popular sites remain closed indefinitely.
The state parks that open will be limited to daytime use only and parking spaces will be limited at some urban parks to discourage crowding.
All ocean beach parks and parks along the Columbia River Gorge on the Washington-Oregon border will remain closed.
The re-openings are being made under the first phase of Governor Jay Inslee’s plan to ease rules imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. Beaches and campgrounds would re-open under the second phase of the plan, although large gatherings would still be banned.
