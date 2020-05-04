Many Washington parks to re-open, but not beaches, gorge

All ocean beach parks and parks along the Columbia River Gorge will remain closed

by: Associated Press

Masked customers walk through the West Seattle Farmers Market during its first opening in nearly two months because of the coronavirus outbreak Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Seattle. Farmers markets in Seattle were initially closed, but are reopening with guidelines that include fewer vendors allowed, a limited number of customers with a single direction of movement, additional hand washing and sanitizing stations and signs and markings urging customers to maintain distance from each other. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — More than 100 parks, trails, and boating sites will re-open Tuesday in Washington state as some coronavirus restrictions are eased, but many popular sites remain closed indefinitely.

The state parks that open will be limited to daytime use only and parking spaces will be limited at some urban parks to discourage crowding.

All ocean beach parks and parks along the Columbia River Gorge on the Washington-Oregon border will remain closed.

The re-openings are being made under the first phase of Governor Jay Inslee’s plan to ease rules imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. Beaches and campgrounds would re-open under the second phase of the plan, although large gatherings would still be banned.

