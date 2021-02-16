Marion County man is Oregon’s 2,138th COVID-19 death

Oregon also reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported one new COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

This latest COVID death was an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 14 at Salem Hospital, said the Oregon Health.

OHA also reported 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (40), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (37), Harney (1), Jackson (42), Jefferson (3), Josephine (13), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (21), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (134), Polk (6), Umatilla (4), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (5). There have been 150,875 total cases recorded in Oregon since the pandemic began.

There were 195 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals across Oregon, including 51 people in ICU beds.

OHA reported 7,568 new COVID vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday.

To date, Oregon has administered a total of 691,455 first and second doses of COVID vaccines and 905,725 doses have been sent to sites across the state.

Officials said severe weather has delayed the shipment and administration of vaccines across the United States, including in Oregon.