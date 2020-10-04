Marion County nears 5,000 COVID infections in latest report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 260 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 34,770.

Marion County, ravaged by multiple wildfires last month, tallied its 4,924th COVID-19 infection; it is second only to Multnomah County (7,516).

One new death was included in OHA’s latest report. An 80-year-old Marion County man with underlying conditions died at Salem Hospital on Friday night. A total of 572 Oregonians have had their lives claimed by the virus in 2020.

The new confirmed/ presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (61), Polk (4), Umatilla (11), Washington (35), and Yamhill (10).