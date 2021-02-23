Marion Co. to be lowered to ‘High Risk’ coronavirus category

According to the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, Marion County will be lowered from Extreme Risk to High Risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County will be among those moving down in the state’s coronavirus categories this Friday, officials say.

According to a spokesperson with the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, Marion County will be lowered from Extreme Risk to High Risk — allowing for more relaxed restrictions on indoor activities. Governor Kate Brown is expected to officially announce the full updated list of counties and their respective coronavirus risk levels later in the day.

The change would take effect on Friday, February 26 and go through March 11.

For the current list of the counties’ risk levels, click here.

The Extreme Risk category is the most restrictive: indoor dining is not allowed and gyms and entertainment venues are strictly limited in capacity. But in the High Risk category, restaurants can allow some indoor dining and gyms are able to slightly increase the number of people they let inside.

This latest update comes as Oregon is showing a decrease in reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 324 new cases, bringing the state total to 153,134.

Twelve counties’ risk levels were lowered in Gov. Brown’s last update, including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.