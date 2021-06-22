MarionCo reduced to Moderate in latest risk level changes

As of Friday, 23 Oregon counties will be at Lower Risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a new round of changes Tuesday to various counties’ risk levels in the state’s reopening plans.

Polk County was approved to move down to the Lower Risk level, effective immediately, according to state officials. Jefferson, Klamath, and Marion counties have been approved to move down to Moderate Risk, effective Friday, June 25.

Under the latest changes, 23 Oregon counties will be at Lower Risk level; seven at Moderate Risk, and six at the High Risk level.

“Fewer than 45,000 more Oregonians need to receive a first dose to achieve a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate,” said Governor Brown in a statement Tuesday. “Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. It’s because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated that we will soon be able to lift health and safety restrictions. Get your shot today, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.”

A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.