PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s official: masks are now optional in both Oregon and Washington state.

That means no company, business or school can mandate a mask must be worn inside. But — like requiring shirts and shoes for service — any private entity can require a mask be worn inside their business. The Portland Business Alliance told me they only believe about 10-15% of businesses will still require masks. Everyone else will likely make it optional.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a number of people around Portland about how they feel being able to take their masks off, and they shared a range of opinions.

“I’m definitely still going to wear my mask to certain events and what not, but I’m happy that it’s over,” said Marcus Gaylor.

Noriel and David Sanchez said they were going to be careful. “”We have someone with very delicate health issues at home and we decided it’s best for everyone at home to just be precautious.”

“I’m excited for things to get back to normal,” said Josh Oliveri. “It’s been a minute. Fresh air!”

Jess Whatcott said he’s outdoors a lot. “But there’s a lot of people around and so I’m choosing to continue to wear it until numbers go down a little bit more.”

There is no guarantee from the Oregon Health Authority or the CDC that masks won’t ever be required again. So it might be a good idea to hold onto them for now.

Noriel and David Sanchez said they will wear their masks for a while until the numbers go down even more, March 12, 2022 (KOIN)

Marcus Gaylor will still wear his mask sometimes but was very happy the mask mandate in Oregon was lifted, March 12, 2022 (KOIN)

Josh Oliveri was very happy the mask mandate in Oregon was lifted, March 12, 2022 (KOIN)

Most people at the Portland Saturday Market were maskless on the day the Oregon mandate was lifted, March 12, 2022 (KOIN)

Going out? Here’s the latest

If you’re going to the Timbers game at Providence Park on Saturday, masks will be optional for the first time. But fans 12-and-older will still need to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the park. The same will be in effect for all future Timbers and Thorns games.

If you’re riding a MAX train, a bus or the Portland Streetcar, masks are still required. That’s a directive from the national Transportation Security Administration. For now, the mask requirement will remain in place until April 18.

Restrictions are also staying in place for the Portland Aerial Tram, which remains closed to the general public. The tram will stay restricted for OHSU workers, VA Portland employees, Shriner’s Hospital and patients with same day medical appointments. And all riders need to wear a mask.