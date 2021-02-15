COVID vaccine sites re-do appointments in weather battle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winter storm halted many COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the weekend and now comes the effort to re-schedule the missed appointments.

The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center was closed through Sunday. Officials are delaying the Monday opening by two hours, so anyone with an appointment between 7-9 a.m. will be contacted to reschedule the appointment for later in the day.

Monday is also the first day people 75 years or older can start receiving the vaccine.

Oregon Convention Center vaccine updates at all4Oregon.org

The three clinics overseen by OHSU — at PDX Red Economy lot, at Hillsboro Stadium and in the Multnomah Pavilion on OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus — are also still closed. Officials with OHSU said they were contacting people to reschedule. Also, anyone due for a second dose will be rescheduled within the recommended timeframe.

Legacy Health vaccination sites were closed all weekend and are closed on Monday as well. Staff members were contacting people to reschedule.

In southwest Washington, the mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds was also closed through the weekend. But officials said “All appointments have been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16,” and the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to honor the first-dose appointments.

Elective surgeries canceled

All elective surgeries at Legacy Health medical centers have been canceled for Monday, February 15, officials said. Patients will be contacted and will have their surgery re-scheduled as soon as possible.

This decision was made after careful consideration of the risk current road conditions present to our patients, families, and staff.

Complete details on the Legacy Health website.