Mayor Monday: Hood River Mayor Kate McBride

Coronavirus

Hood River Mayor Kate McBride joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is such a beautiful state that people love to explore. But tourism is one of the many things affected during the ongoing pandemic.

Hood River Mayor Kate McBride joined AM Extra to talk about their efforts to battle the pandemic, being on the state’s Watch List for COVID-19 spreading, and how business and tourism has been affected this summer.

She also talked about a wildfire that broke out over the weekend near Hood River and how they’re handling calls for racial justice.

City of Hood River

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss