Mayor Monday: Hood River Mayor Kate McBride

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is such a beautiful state that people love to explore. But tourism is one of the many things affected during the ongoing pandemic.

Hood River Mayor Kate McBride joined AM Extra to talk about their efforts to battle the pandemic, being on the state’s Watch List for COVID-19 spreading, and how business and tourism has been affected this summer.

She also talked about a wildfire that broke out over the weekend near Hood River and how they’re handling calls for racial justice.