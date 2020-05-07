Wheeler revealing Portland’s pandemic budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is unveiling a new city budget necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic changes it forced.

Before the pandemic, Wheeler’s budget did not require any cuts to city bureaus. But officials said that is no longer the case. City economists said they won’t know the full impact of the pandemic for months, maybe longer.

On May 4, city officials presented a preview of the new budget with a focus on transparency on how things may change.

Portland budget process faces unprecedented circumstances

The annual budget timeline begins in late October or early November when the mayor’s budget guideline is released. Following months of analysis, reviews, events and work sessions, the mayor then releases a proposed budget at the beginning of May. In mid-June, the City Council takes action to adopt a finalized budget.

